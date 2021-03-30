Islamic community to continue getting COVID-19 vaccines during Ramadan

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– We’re just a few weeks away from the start of Ramadan but will fasting stop the Islamic community from getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

Prayer and fasting will continue during Ramadan despite the coronavirus. In fact, many in the Islamic community are connecting virtually. But will the tradition of dawn-to-dusk fasting prohibit Muslims from getting the injections?

“This first injection is before Ramadan. The second one is in Ramadan, but there’s no concern,” said Khaled Elleithy, PhD, president of the Islamic Community Center.

In addition to getting the vaccines during Ramadan, another concern for some is can animal products, such as pork be found in the vaccines?

“As we understand this is not coming from any derivatives of pork. These types of vaccines, whether it is the regular vaccine or the new, so there’s no concern in general among the Muslim community,” said Elleithy.

The Bridgeport Muslim population is about 3,000 strong and the community center is ready to serve.

On Tuesday, the Pfizer vaccine is being administered and study show all three vaccines on the market are working.

“When this first came out people were worried that if you had the vaccine you might be able to spread the virus through an asymptomatic infection, but recent literature shows that’s very unlikely,” said Victor Morris, Chief Med. Officer Bridgeport Hospital.

And it’s not only going to protect them, but the people around them.