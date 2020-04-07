Isolation may make drug addiction worse, but treatment still available during pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Not that long ago, it was the public health crisis of drug addiction that was making headlines. That crisis has not gone away because of Covid-19.

In fact, stress, anxiety, and social isolation might be making it worse.

“The disease of alcoholism and addiction thrives on isolation,” said drug interventionist Kevin Morse. “Now we’re kind of being forced to isolate in a lot of ways, so that’s not a good mixture.”

Morse has been in recovery for 10 years, and now specializes in addiction interventions. People may think Covid-19 means they can’t reach out for help, the kind of help that can make a huge difference.

“Even for me today, 10 years later, if I hop on the phone or have that face to face conversation, it really is a game changer,” Morse said.

Lots of new things are driving people to use drugs and alcohol, but all the community centers and church basements where they hold meetings to help people with addiction are all closed. Like business meetings, though, they are going online.

“So instead of individuals coming to our facility on an outpatient level, we’ll be working with them through Skype, Zoom,” said Gregory Plakias.

Plakias is the chief marketing officer for detox and rehabilitation center called the Discovery Institute. He says they are still admitting serious cases, with proper screening for coronavirus.

“Treatment is still available,” Plakias said. “It does still work, and people can still recover, even in the midst of a pandemic.”

If you’re not sure what services are available right now, the experts say you should reach out and find out.

“If you need help, yourself or a loved one, just pick up the phone and call,” Morse said.

In other words, don’t let one health crisis make another one worse.