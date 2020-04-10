‘It’s going to save lives’: Hartford HealthCare, MIT working together to determine coronavirus peaks worldwide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare and MIT have been working together on innovation and analytics before and throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

Their main goal? Figure out when each state’s cases will peak.

After crunching the numbers, Hartford HealthCare has shared the data with some of the world’s top scientists.

They are sharing and compiling information for a prediction model.

“He’s now created at MIT a model that they announced and put through a website that will be actually a worldwide model, but based on information here in Connecticut that we provided through Hartford HealthCare,” said Jeffery Flaks, Hartford HealthCare President and CEO.

The prediction model for Connecticut shows that the state is about to peak.

“Very early May, late April,” Dimitris Bertsimas, MIT Associate Dean of Business Anyalytics said of the peak. “At the moment, the model suggests April 13.”

This Connecticut model may look promising for mid-June, but Bertsimas said re-opening society must be done very cautiously.

“Otherwise, we are in danger of a second wave, which would be even more dangerous than the first.”

The model also shows approximatley 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in Connecticut.

Flaks said taking part in this innovation with MIT will benefit people well beyond our borders.

“It’s also going to make a difference around the world,” he said. “It’s going to save lives over time.”

More information can be found online.