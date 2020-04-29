Ivoryton Town Green goes blue to honor healthcare heroes on frontline of pandemic

IVORYTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Every December, a local town green is lit up for Ivoryton Illuminations. Recently, an area woman thought, “Why not tap into that magic now?”

Her idea sparked a ripple effect of kindness, one that is now honoring healthcare heroes.

“I was taking my morning walk and I went by the park and thought, ‘We need to put some blue lights on the town green,” explained Julie Hines, a resident of 22 years who raised her kids in town.

She and her daughter decorated the gazebo. Other residents followed her lead and added the hearts.

“Having everyone add something to it in town was wonderful because they’re all townspeople,” she said. Then, in cooperation with the Ivoryton Playhouse, the annual lighted holiday tree was plugged-in for an April appearance.

“Everybody loves Ivoryton Illuminations, so, to see the lights, what I see on Facebook is, ‘Oh, look, the lights are back on, everyone is happy about it,” said Hines.

It’s pretty, for sure. But, it’s the reason behind the spectacle that makes this truly beautiful. It’s all to honor healthcare heroes on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“When they come home at night or leave early in the morning for their shift in the dark, they can go through town and see it,” said. Hines.

She believes this heartfelt gesture truly represents the spirit of her small town.

“I love going downtown and seeing the blue especially because it’s so beautiful,” she said. “I think Ivoryton is a nice little community. It’s supportive. We support each other.”

Hines invites folks to perhaps add more heart signs to the display. She believes it will remain up until about June 1.