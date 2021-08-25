J&J releases data supporting booster for one-dose COVID shot

Johnson & Johnson announced Wednesday it has new evidence supporting a booster dose of its vaccine for people previously vaccinated with the single-dose J&J COVID shot.

J&J said that the antibody responses generated by the one-dose shot were strong and stable through eight months after immunization.

New data from the studies demonstrate that the booster generated a “rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies, nine-fold higher than 28 days after the primary single-dose vaccination.”

Johnson & Johnson is working the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the use of the booster.

The full study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Earlier this week, Pfizer’s two-dose COVID vaccine was officially approved by the FDA. And, the Biden administration is preparing to roll out booster shots for people who got Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots starting the week of Sept. 20.

Both Hartford Healthcare and Yale New Haven Health are hoping to restart the process smoothly statewide.