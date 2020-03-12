List of events canceled or postponed in CT because of coronavirus

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Many events around the state have been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus.

Former Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden has canceled his visit to Connecticut planned for next week over coronavirus spread concerns.

Biden was set to hold a gathering in Hartford on Thursday, March 19.

All jury trials, civil and criminal, in state courts are suspended for 30 days — minus current cases in progress.

The Connecticut Department of Correction is suspending all social visits to its facilities across the state starting Friday, March 13. Volunteers are prohibited from entering the institutions.

The Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History and Yale University Art Gallery are closing to the public until April 15. Yale also said it has canceled its final two productions of the season.

Yale New Haven Hospital is limiting visitor access to patients. Below is the update:

One visitor (18 years or older) per patient.

No one allowed with fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat or chills.

No visitors that traveled internationally within the last 14 days.

All visitors will be screened.

Lawrence + Memorial Hospital is also limiting restrictions to all visitors.

