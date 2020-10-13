Johnson & Johnson temporarily pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials after ‘unexplained illness in a study participant’

(WTNH) — Johnson & Johnson has temporarily paused their COVID-19 trials after a study participant came down with an “unexpected illness”.

In a statement Monday the company said these kinds of “events” during clinical trials are not uncommon and they were prepared in case it did happen.

They added, because many trials are placebo-controlled, “it is not always immediately apparent whether a participant received a study treatment or a placebo.”

The multinational medical device company says more information will be released upon further review of the situation.

Read Johnson & Johnson’s full statement below: