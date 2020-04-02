KC101, CT Food Bank’s virtual food drive supports COVID-19 response

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Food Bank is teaming up with radio station, KC101 for a virtual food drive. The food bank says there’s an increased need for food during the pandemic, and they are doing everything they can to help.

For the month of April, donations can be made online at www.ctfoodbank.org/KC101FoodDrive.

“Supporting our virtual food drive is easy,” says CT Food Bank. “Give on your own or build a team and recruit family, friends, neighbors, or business colleagues! It’s easy and fun…Invite friends, and compete with others to support your community. There are tools to share your drive on social media and build enthusiasm.”

“We’re hoping to continue our strong tradition with our listeners answering the call to help those in need, like they have for our annual KC101 Stuff-A-Bus in November,” said Steve Honeycomb, President of iHeartMedia in Hartford. “These are challenging times but by binding together, we can make life a little easier for those in need to access basic needs, like putting food on the table.”