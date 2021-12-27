Connecticut to distribute 1M at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to general public starting Thursday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont announced plans to distribute a total of three million COVID-19 at-home rapid tests and six million N95 masks in Connecticut to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The governor said 500,000 iHealth kits – each containing two tests for a total of one million tests – will be set aside for the general public. Distribution of these kits to the general public is scheduled to begin Thursday, Dec. 30, and is expected to run through the first week of January.

An additional two million tests will be distributed to K-12 schools across the state starting in January and continue throughout the school year, while supplies last, Lamont said.

“Connecticut is currently experiencing another surge in COVID-19 cases that is being driven mostly by the highly transmissible Omicron variant,” Lamont said. “As a result, the demand for tests has outpaced the supply of testing available through our statewide network of about 400 sites. The week between Christmas and New Year’s Day is likely to be a period of high transmission, and we have to get 2022 off to a good start by helping residents identify COVID-19 quickly and take those steps to isolate appropriately to curb any further spread.”

State officials said details of the distribution of the kits and N95 masks to the general public are still being finalized. More details on the distribution of tests to schools will be announced in early January, the governor’s office said.

Lamont is expected to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday to provide more details on the initiative.

The total cost of the three million tests is approximately $18.5 million and will be funded through federal funds, according to the governor’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.