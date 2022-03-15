(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is set to highlight the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic in Connecticut.

Lamont will highlight state and local partnerships with Dr. Manish Juthani, the Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

March 8, 2020, marked the first positive case of COVID-19 in CT. The patient was a resident of Wilton and was treated at Danbury Hospital.

Following the first case, the state prohibited social and recreational gatherings to 250 people and limited nursing home visitors.

On March 15, 2020, the state announced the cancellation of classes at all public schools.

