Lamont: Shipment of at-home COVID-19 tests delayed

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that the anticipated shipment of at-home COVID-19 tests has been delayed.

On Monday, Lamont announced that the state would be distributing a total of three million at-home rapid tests to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Cities and towns across the state have been preparing to start distributing the tests to residents beginning on Thursday, Dec. 30, and Friday, Dec. 31.

Lamont said the delay of the shipments is due to a shipping and distribution bottleneck on the West Coast.

“Due to shipping and warehouse delays outside of the State of Connecticut’s control, our state’s anticipated shipment of COVID-19 at-home rapid tests are currently delayed from arriving in Connecticut. My staff and multiple state agencies have spent the past several days working around the clock to accelerate the movement of our tests through what is clearly a shipping and distribution bottleneck on the West Coast amid unprecedented international demand for tests. I want to thank our municipal and emergency management partners who have quickly and efficiently established their methods of distribution of the tests, clearly communicating them to their communities. My administration is in regular communication with city and town leaders, and we will provide updates as we have them in order to distribute the tests as quickly as possible. I thank our staff and leadership at the Department of Administrative Services, the Department of Public Health, the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, and the Connecticut National Guard for their incredible work to execute on this test delivery,” Lamont said.

There is no word at this time when the at-home tests are expected to arrive in Connecticut.

