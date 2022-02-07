Lamont to hold briefing on face mask requirements in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to hold a news conference Monday to discuss mask requirements that are in effect as part of Connecticut’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Democrat will hold a virtual media briefing at 4:15 p.m. News 8 will stream his remarks on this page.

Last week, the governor suggested there may be changes to mask-wearing rules in schools. If the school mask mandate is lifted, districts could still choose to enforce masks.

Under the current mandate, people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to wear face masks indoors. Regardless of vaccination status, everyone must wear face masks in healthcare, correctional, schools, and childcare facilities, and public and private transit.

City and town leaders also have the option of requiring everyone to wear masks inside public places regardless of vaccination status.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski is calling on Lamont to end the mask mandate for schools before the legislative session starts Wednesday.

Stefanowski released a statement Monday, saying in part, “Most local mandates in Connecticut towns have been lifted for months. Now is the time to do the same in our schools by empowering parents to make this decision for their own children.”