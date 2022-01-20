Lamont to hold briefing Thursday on COVID-19 response efforts

Covid-19 seen under the microscope. (Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon on the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.

The virtual news conference is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

The state’s COVID-19 daily positivity rate Wednesday was 16.55%, and 1,805 people were hospitalized.

Lamont announced that he signed an executive order, requiring nursing homes visitors to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test result.

News 8 will stream the briefing on this page.