Lamont to update COVID-19 vaccine requirement for long-term care and state hospital employees

FILE – A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2021. In the early days of 2021, television screens were filled with images of people across the country getting shots of the new COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont plans to announce an update to his executive order issued last year requiring employees of all long-term care facilities and state hospitals in Connecticut to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The governor’s virtual news conference is expected to begin at 3 p.m. Thursday. News 8 will stream it live on this page.

Commissioner of the Department of Public Health Dr. Manisha Juthani, Commissioner of the Department of Social Services Dr. Diedre Gifford, and multiple long-term care facility and hospital executives will join Lamont.