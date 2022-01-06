Lamont to update COVID-19 vaccine requirement for long-term care and state hospital employees

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont plans to announce an update to his executive order issued last year requiring employees of all long-term care facilities and state hospitals in Connecticut to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The governor’s virtual news conference is expected to begin at 3 p.m. Thursday. News 8 will stream it live on this page.
Commissioner of the Department of Public Health Dr. Manisha Juthani, Commissioner of the Department of Social Services Dr. Diedre Gifford, and multiple long-term care facility and hospital executives will join Lamont.