Latest: CT’s COVID vaccine supply now outweighs demand; CDC says 5 million Americans missing out on second dose

(WTNH) — As we get closer to having 70% of Connecticut residents 16 and older with at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, demand for the vaccine has been going down.

There are now extra doses to go around. And, to encourage more people to get vaccinated, healthcare providers recently started offering walk-ups at the vaccine clinics, no appointment necessary.

Doctors said providing walk-up opportunities increases access to the vaccines, but it can be unpredictable and with some wasted doses at the end of the day.

One vial of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine contains five doses, Pfizer six, and Moderna will soon be 15 doses. And they can’t go back into the freezer once they’re opened.

“When we talk about waste, we’re talking about very small quantities,” said the state COO Josh Geballe.

Doctors say the COVID vaccine is much like the flu vaccine, a lot of times the flu vaccine goes to waste just because of the way the system is set up; you have multiple doses in one file. This is going to be what happens as they move forward through this new age of trying to get everyone vaccinated.

To further increase access, the City of New Haven is delivering the COVID vaccine to homebound residents. With the help of American Medical Response (AMR), the Health Department will make sure residents homebound with a physical or medical condition can get the vaccine.

The residents will get either Moderna or Pfizer, free of cost, and no documentation is required.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new data, showing that more than 5 million people nationwide are not getting their second COVID-19 shot. That’s nearly 8% of Americans.

Why is this number growing? Some health experts believe there are several reasons in play, ranging from convenience, feeling symptomatic after their first shot, shortages, and scheduling conflicts.

However, within the 8% that did not get their second shot, are people who suffered severe reactions and were advised by their doctors to forgo the second dose.

The CDC says getting your second dose gives you the most protection from the virus. They also say you should get your second shot as close to the recommended two to four-week interval as possible.

The state Department of Public Health will contact you at least three times by phone, text, or email if you end up missing your second shot.