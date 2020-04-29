Latest numbers from Yale New Haven Health show COVID curve flattening systemwide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The past week at Yale New Haven Health was significant.

A decline in the overall number of Covid patients, by roughly a hundred plus cases, in hard hit hospitals – Greenwich, Bridgeport and Yale New Haven.

Encouraging trends include discharging 94 patients in the last 24 hours.

A total of nearly 290 have died.

Chief Clincal Office of Yale New Haven Health, Dr. Tom Balcezak says, “While I think we’ve seen the peak, that’s only because we are continuing to hold firm as a state and within our own community with social distancing measures. If we loosen those up at this moment we will then see our cases continue to climb.”

In-patient cases peaking with just over 1,970 cases on April 21.

“I’m an optimist by nature,” says Yale New Haven Health CEO Marna Borgstrom. “But I don’t think we are at a point where we can celebrate. The way it feels on these patient care units right now is the way it felt last week and the week before. People are fighting a battle they didn’t expect.”

There is no peak in the eastern section of the state, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.

President and CEO Patrick Green says, “We are starting to see an increase. Our predictive modeling is telling us that we may not hit our peak until first or second week of June. So we continue to stay in the ready.”

A national clinical trial on the Ebola drug Remdesivir is getting more attention. The company released that it is effective against COVID, after a study in China showed no benefit.

Dr. Balcezak says, “We are engaged in that study as well. And it is premature to conclude anything about that study. If you are the manufacturer, I could understand why you would want to get the news out there it works but from a scientific perspective, it’s too early to tell.”

There are 85 COVID clinical trials underway at Yale New Haven Health and Yale.

When should we expect hospitals in the system to resume normal operations, including elective surgeries? They are looking into how to slowly ease all that back in.

But, it will not be business as usual they say. It will include finding a balance for caring COVID patients and providing essential care to patients with non-COVID medical needs.