Latest on coronavirus headlines from testing to treatment

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is something new daily in the battle against COVID-19.

President Trump’s coronavirus task force coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, said over the weekend that a breakthrough on antigen testing was needed to get the country back on track.

“Antigen testing is kinda like the swab test, it just detects a different part of the virus,” says Dr. Joseph Vinetz, a scientist and clinician at Yale School of Medicine.

“And that requires a specific antibody to detect it. I’m not sure if she knows of a test in progress that I don’t know about but in principal that would be good, but it’s never going to be as sensitive as a PCR test.”

But a Cleveland Clinic study reports that the rapid test conducted by Abbot – using nasal swabs — has nearly a 15 percent rate of false positives.

“That’s actually better than many other tests, believe it or not. The text can show a negative in 15 minutes and a positive as little as three minutes. There is no test that is perfect. Very early in infection when people are asymptomatic, there maybe as many as 10 to a hundred million viruses per millilitres of their spit or nasal secretions.

The latest on the much touted anti-viral medication Remdesivir showed no benefits for COVID-19 patients in a clinical trial in China.

“My understanding is that, in at least the way it was reported, there weren’t enough patients in that Remdesivir study to draw a conclusion one way or the other.”

Dr. Vinetz anticipates better results in U.S. studies underway.

“What we are waiting for is — using Remdesivir to treat moderately ill patients in hospital with the intravenous medication and that’s comparing Remdesivir versus no Remedesivir.”

The maker of the drug is expected to release results of it’s own randomized study later this month.

And this study led by Yale school of Public Health, conducted at Yale New Haven Hospital. Researchers found that saliva samples were more sensitive and consistent than the nasal swabs being used right now — to detecting the virus. Also pointing out, minimally invasive to patients.