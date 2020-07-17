Lawmakers discuss COVID-19 impact on education with Waterbury school officials

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is preparing to send students and teachers back into the classroom. However, many districts across the state are still facing challenges as we inch closer to September.

Throughout the pandemic, school officials in Waterbury say they’ve tried to keep some 19,000 students’ lives as normal as possible by providing 500,000 meals and handing out laptops for digital learning. But no one knows what the fall will look like.

“Accessing where our families and our teachers and our staff are because that is the guiding factor that will lead us to make the right decision for Waterbury,” said Verna Ruffin, Superintendent of Waterbury Schools.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy and Waterbury Congresswoman Jahana Hayes listened to their concerns Friday at Waterbury Arts Magnet School.

“How are you going to be able to keep a mask on someone especially a young child? But it’s uncomfortable for all us of to have a mask on,” said Superintendent Ruffin.

Superintendent Ruffin has three plans in place this fall. They include some in-person learning mixed with distance and options for online learning. She’s following state guidance about which plan to implement by the end of August, all depending on the latest coronavirus statistics.

But school officials say they need more money from the federal government to sustain those plans and Murphy said that could happen if the Senate passes some version of the Heroes Act in the days ahead. He says he’s hopeful.

“There’s no reason we should be spending billions of dollars to bail out the airlines and not spending money to make sure kids can learn, Senator Murphy said. “Our priorities are all screwed up. We’re saving for Wall Street businesses and we’re not putting laptops in the hands of kids.”

Congresswoman Hayes added, “This cannot be an experiment where six months down the road we come back and say we made a mistake and children are the casualties in this.”