Lawrence & Memorial Hospital sets up tent to triage walk-in patients in ER

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In New London, right outside the emergency department at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, there is a tent set up to triage any walk-in patient that comes into the emergency room.

The hospital is concerned because it says people who are having heart attacks or appendicitis are not coming in when they need to because of fears of COVID-19. But the hospital says it is extremely safe.

RELATED: New Haven Update: City announces initiatives to feed city’s most vulnerable, YNHH says it is safe to visit ER with non-COVID needs

“A heart attack that we might see within an hour, two hours of symptoms, we now may be seeing after four days of symptoms and obviously that has potentially dire consequences. Patients can die at home of heart attacks. Appendicitis can start out relatively innocuous and then end up as a ruptured appendix,” said Dr. Craig Mittleman, Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mittleman says the hospital is one of the safest places to be because of all the precautions taken. The sickest of the COVID patients are kept in a separate section away from everyone else in the ED.