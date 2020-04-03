Lawsuit seeks immediate release of at-risk prisoners

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut has filed a lawsuit seeking an emergency order that would force the state to release prisoners deemed to be at the most risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The lawsuit was filed Friday on behalf of four inmates and the the Connecticut Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

Among those who would be released under the proposed order are inmates with compromised immune systems and other health conditions; those being held pretrial on minor charges or low bonds; and those within six months of the end of their sentence.