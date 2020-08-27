LIST: Community Health Center, Inc. offering free flu shots at locations around the state

(WTNH) — With flu season looming and the COVID-19 pandemic still in full swing, this is not the year to get sick. Free flu shots are now available at locations across Connecticut: no appointment needed.
The free shots are being offered for Community Health Center, Inc. patients.
They say, “with a possible ‘twindemic’ as flu season and COVID-19 overlap, it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated against the flu this year.”
Flu shots are available without an appointment for CHC medical patients 5-years-old and above at the following locations:
- Bristol, 395 North Main St., walk-in only
- Clinton, 114 East Main Street, Tues & Thurs, walk-in only
- Enfield, 5 N Main Street, Mon & Wed, walk-in only
- Groton, 481 Gold Star Hwy., Mon & Wed, walk-in only
- Hartford, Connecticut Pediatrics @ CHC, 76 New Britain Ave
- Meriden, 134 State Street (drive-thru available Monday-Friday from 2-5 p.m.)
- Middletown, 19 Grand St. (drive-thru available Monday-Friday from 2-5 p.m.)
- New Britain, 85 Lafayette St. (drive-thru available Monday-Friday from 2-5 p.m.)
- New London, 1 Shaws Cove (drive-thru available Monday-Friday from 2-5 p.m.)
- Norwalk, 49 Day Street (drive-thru available Monday-Friday from 2-5 p.m.)
- Stamford, 22 Fifth Street (drive-thru available Monday-Friday from 2-5 p.m.)
- Waterbury, 51 North Elm Street (drive-thru available Monday-Friday from 2-5 p.m.)
Patients under 5 will require an appointment. To become a patient or schedule an appointment, call 860-347-6971.