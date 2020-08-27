LIST: Community Health Center, Inc. offering free flu shots at locations around the state

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, Wendy Kerley gives Ethan Getman, 15, a shot of the flu vaccine at the Cordova Shot Nurse clinic in Memphis, Tenn. A second wave of flu is hitting the U.S., turning this into one of the nastiest flu seasons for children in a decade. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)

(WTNH) — With flu season looming and the COVID-19 pandemic still in full swing, this is not the year to get sick. Free flu shots are now available at locations across Connecticut: no appointment needed.

The free shots are being offered for Community Health Center, Inc. patients.

They say, “with a possible ‘twindemic’ as flu season and COVID-19 overlap, it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated against the flu this year.”

Flu shots are available without an appointment for CHC medical patients 5-years-old and above at the following locations:

Bristol, 395 North Main St., walk-in only

Clinton, 114 East Main Street, Tues & Thurs, walk-in only

Enfield, 5 N Main Street, Mon & Wed, walk-in only

Groton, 481 Gold Star Hwy., Mon & Wed, walk-in only

Hartford, Connecticut Pediatrics @ CHC, 76 New Britain Ave

Meriden, 134 State Street (drive-thru available Monday-Friday from 2-5 p.m.)

Middletown, 19 Grand St. (drive-thru available Monday-Friday from 2-5 p.m.)

New Britain, 85 Lafayette St. (drive-thru available Monday-Friday from 2-5 p.m.)

New London, 1 Shaws Cove (drive-thru available Monday-Friday from 2-5 p.m.)

Norwalk, 49 Day Street (drive-thru available Monday-Friday from 2-5 p.m.)

Stamford, 22 Fifth Street (drive-thru available Monday-Friday from 2-5 p.m.)

Waterbury, 51 North Elm Street (drive-thru available Monday-Friday from 2-5 p.m.)

Patients under 5 will require an appointment. To become a patient or schedule an appointment, call 860-347-6971.