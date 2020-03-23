LIST: companies hiring during coronavirus outbreak

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019, file photo, managers wait for job applicants at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood during a job fair in Hollywood, Fla. U.S. businesses added 183,000 jobs in Jan. 2020, a solid gain that shows the economy was largely healthy when the coronavirus outbreak spread further around the globe. Large companies added roughly two-thirds of the jobs, while hiring among smaller firms was relatively weak. Manufacturing and mining firms shed jobs, while hiring in health care and hotels and restaurants was strong. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

(WTNH) — With so many out of work due to coronavirus spread concerns, there are companies across Connecticut who are, in fact, looking for more employees during this time.

According to the Department of Labor, as of March 23, nearly 100,00 CT residents are out of work in just over one week due to the COVID-19 oubreak.

But, there are companies looking to add to their workforce during this time.

Companies hiring during virus outbreak:

Amazon— hiring 800 workers in North Haven, Windsor and across Connecticut

Stop & Shop— hiring at all locations. Positions include clerks, baggers, meat, seafood, produce and other departments.

Bozzuto’s— CDLA drivers, diesel technicians, marketing, accounting, human resources.

CVS Health—More than 600 jobs in Connecticut ranging from retail store associates, customer healthcare concierge, managers, and pharmacy technicians. The positions are full-time, part-time and temporary.

Bristol Hospital—nurses, physical therapists, and occupational therapists.

Yale New Haven—hiring for a variety of available positions.

Domino’s—Openings for 180 Connecticut jobs, ranging from delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers to managers.

Lowe’s—Stores remain open to provide essential products and services, and they are actively hiring in Connecticut for full-time, part-time and seasonal roles available for displaced workers who are seeking short-term opportunities.

Dollar General — hiring for 50,000 temporary jobs across the country.