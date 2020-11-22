LIST: CT COVID testing sites that don’t require an appointment

Conn. (WTNH) — As you prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday this week, we want to let you know about a few COVID-19 testing sites in our state that don’t require appointments.
There are 256 COVID-19 testing sites in the state and most require an appointment, but there are a few that do not:
- In New Haven, Cornell Scott Hill Health Center
- Generations Family Health Center in Willimantic, Putnam, and Danielson
- Wheeler Waterbury Family Health and Wellness Center
- Hartford Healthcare ‘GoHealth’ Urgent Care
