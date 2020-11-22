LIST: CT COVID testing sites that don’t require an appointment

(WGN) - The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in Zoom calls, and for many that means focusing more profoundly on their own face. It is a close up that is leaving some wondering how they can enhance their image.

Enter phone applications. Apps like FaceTune have patients becoming their own facial artists and are leading many to come to plastic surgeons saying, “Tune my face!”

“They are bringing these pictures in and they are saying, ‘I want to look like this famous star or Instagram model,’” Dr. Jeremy Warner, a plastic surgeon at the Warner Institute for Plastic Surgery said. “And ‘Here’s my picture that I’ve morphed and here’s what I want it to look like.’”