(WTNH) — The COVID-19 testing sites run by several hospital systems across Connecticut will be closed Thursday due to the big snowstorm that has hit the state.

Yale New Haven Health has closed all of its testing sites Thursday.

Winter Storm update: Please call ahead to confirm any outpatient appointments. All #COVID19 testing sites are closed today, Thursday, December 17. Our emergency departments are open 24/7. pic.twitter.com/YL8nqiY2W2 — Yale New Haven Hosp (@YNHH) December 17, 2020

All Trinity Health of New England drive-thru and mobile COVID-19 testing locations are closed Thursday.

All Hartford HealthCare drive-through COVID-19 testing stations will be closed Thursday. Those seeking tests are asked to get them on Friday.