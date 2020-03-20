Closings
Litchfield Distillery making hand sanitizer out of their own alcohol

Coronavirus

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hand sanitizers have been flying off the shelves as people try to protect themselves during the coronavirus outbreak. One local distillery is doing what they can to help out.

During this coronavirus pandemic, it’s been difficult to find some of the products that help us safe for germs that get us sick. And with that, distilleries across the country have shifted their resources, using their alcohol to make hand sanitizer, and it’s happening right here in Litchfield.

When you’re in an industry that can help with a public help emergency, it’s an obligation, so we’re doing the best we can.

– Jack Baker/ Litchfield Distillery

Litchfield Distillery is busier than ever this week.

“We’ve processed about 1000 bottles so far, we still have a couple hundred in stock, a lot of them already allocated for people to pick them up,” explained Baker.

Stepping up and helping their neighbors during time of great need.

We use alcohol in the plant every day as a sanitizer every day, and when there became a need for it we started using it on our own hands, and then we realized there was a public need for it.

– -Jack Baker/ Litchfield Distillery

They’re not alone. Distilleries across the country are doing the same.

According to CDC guidelines, hand sanitizer should contain 60% alcohol to be effective. At Litchfield Distillery, that’s the easy part: the problem is the supply chain.

Baker says they’re having trouble “sourcing bottles that can apply this spray.” And, he says, the hardest part is getting the additives for the hand sanitizer that prevent your hands from drying out.

Right now, the bottles of hand sanitizer they have at the distillery are being given to those who need it the most, so that includes health care workers and the elderly.

There’s no work yet on when they’ll be able to offer hand sanitizer to more people.

