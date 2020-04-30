Little League cancels 2020 World Series

(WTNH) — As Major League Baseball holds discussions for how to play games in 2020, one World Series will not happen this summer – as Little League International announced Thursday it has made the decision to cancel its seven World Series tournaments and their respective regional qualifying events.

The decision impacts Bristol, which has played host to the Little League World Series East Region since 1987.

“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO.

As a result of the decision, the 2020 MLB Little League Classic, originally scheduled for August 23 between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, has also been canceled.