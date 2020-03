WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (WTNH) — Coronavirus concerns caused Little League International to issue a recommendation to its programs worldwide to suspend activities or delay openings until no earlier than May 11.

UPDATE: Little League now strongly advises all programs to suspend/delay their seasons through Monday, May 11: https://t.co/wwZGYjZSwi pic.twitter.com/0UMeyZRhm4 — Little League (@LittleLeague) March 16, 2020

Following the latest recommendation from the CDC to refrain from gatherings for at least eight weeks, the leadership at Little League International chose the May 11 to coincide with that guidance.

Little League International operates more than 6,500 programs in more than 84 countries.