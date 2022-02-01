Local doctors anticipate arrival of COVID vaccines for kids under 5

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Pfizer has applied to the FDA for emergency authorization for a two-dose regimen of its COVID-19 vaccine for children six months to five years old.

The vaccine is one tenth of the adult version.

The two dose Pfizer children’s regimen offered lower protection than anticipated but doctors believe it is time to get started with kids’ COVID vaccines.



“We still think those lower numbers should still be able to provide protection and we know that since omicron is raging that there’s an urgency to get everyone vaccinated,” said Yale Medicine Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu.

Ogbuagu also pointed out the spike in children’s hospitalizations, with some kids in ICUs. Most hospitalizations are kids unvaccinated or too young to be vaccinated, and he points out kids can also have long term effects from COVID.

Pediatricians answer many questions from parents and see a lot.



“What we know so far is that the vaccines are not causing a lot of side effects in over five years old. In my practice alone, there’s been a very good response to the five year old immunizations. We’ve had a large proportion of our patients ask for it,” said Hartford HealthCare pediatrician Dr. Lucia Benzoni.

Hartford HealthCare Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Ulysses Wu does not want people to worry about Pfizer awaiting information about a third dose.



“We want to make sure that you all understand that vaccines are safe, that is not the reason why they are awaiting additional data at that standpoint,” Wu said.

Doctors believe the vaccines will be available by late February or early March. Upcoming information will be evaluated before a third dose would be recommended.