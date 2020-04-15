Local farmers hit hard by coronavirus pandemic

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Local farmers have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our season is short,” said Tony Diglio, owner of Country Farm II. “We have like five months to do our business, and if we don’t do business in five months, we are not going to have money in November, December, January, February, March and money to start next year.”

Diglio told News 8 they can’t make up what the lost during Easter that didn’t sell.

“That’s all the labor, all the pots, the soil, the plants, the seeds there’s just so much involved.”







With no family gatherings, farmers are stuck with tables of daffodils and tulips.

“This is the time of year,” Lisa Bradley said. “It’s crunch time. We really have a short time to make all of the money for the year and then it’s a very very long winter.”

Growers rely on the farmer’s markets for income. Opening dates have been pushed back.

“It’s overwhelming to think about if the season doesn’t go well then we will be struggling,” said Bradley.

They’re trying to make up some of the money with curbside flower and produce pickup.

Amelia Diglio has been farming her entire life and said this time has been very challenging.

“It is a little worrying because everyone is in the same boat,” she said. “When you have nothing coming in it’s scary.”

Growers said they hope you support your local farmers.