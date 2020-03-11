Local gyms take steps to keep members safe amid coronavirus outbreak

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– For some, the gym is a part of daily life. As the coronavirus continues to spread, fitness centers are taking steps to reassure their members are safe.

At In Shape Fitness in Branford, there’s a steady stream of members but fears are still surrounding the spread of coronavirus.

“I never really thought of it before now I am aware of that,” said Kimmy Leaf.

Gyms are stepping up cleaning measures. Rob Acquavella, with In Shape Fitness, said every night they decontaminate the gym.

“When we close a facility our cleaning company comes in and does that and goes throughout the whole facility spraying every handle, every kettlebell, every area that someone would touch,” said Acquavell.

The gym sent out an email blast to members with some common sense health practices including ‘stay at home if you’re sick.’

“I think people feel a comfort that we are doing these things and obviously we are communicating it to them,” said Acquavella.

Members and trainers are encouraged to wipe down the equipment after their workouts.

Acquavella said, “really what you want to focus on is the touchpoints. So anyplace that you are going to have contact with your hands or your body.”

Personal trainers and gym-goers are keeping their distance.

David Moore told News 8, “if there are several trainers on the functional training area, we are keeping our distance a little bit more than usual.”

“Making sure I only have space for me and make sure that another person is using the machine, make sure he or she has their own space,” said Leaf.

Ricky Arabolos added, “be more aware of what you are doing and know what you are doing. If you go to a gym.”

From barbells to benches, Armstrong Fitness Center is disinfecting the equipment non-stop. They say they’re not going to put the health of gym members at risk.

Kyle Marchetti said, “we are definitely prepared to shut down for a couple of days.”