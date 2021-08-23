Local healthcare leaders react to FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, hope it means more people in CT will get vaccinated

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. Genesis Healthcare, the nation’s largest nursing home operator which has 70,000 employees at nearly 400 nursing homes and senior communities, told its workers this week they will have to get COVID-19 vaccinations to keep their jobs — a possible shift in an industry that has largely rejected compulsory measures for fear of triggering an employee exodus that could worsen already dangerous staffing shortages. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford HealthCare is saying FDA’s decision on Monday to approve the Pfizer vaccine will lead to more people in Connecticut getting vaccinated.

Roughly six out of every ten people in Connecticut is vaccinated, and the experts want to see that number increase. The FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine comes nine months after it received emergency use approval.

On Monday, Dr. Ajay Kumar, the Chief Clinical Officer of Hartford HealthCare, explained the significance of the announcement and how it could impact our state. He also stressed the importance of getting vaccinated.

“What it means to all of us right now is that individuals who are still on the fence can get a fresh reassurance that as they go forward to convince members who might not be ready for vaccination at this time. We are largely managing unvaccinated people in our critical care at this time. As of this morning, we have 117 patients who are COVID positive. If I go back to July, we have about 10 or 12,” Dr. Kumar said.

Pfizer is the first vaccine to get full approval. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still waiting to hear from federal regulators.