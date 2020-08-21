Local hospital group reinstates mental health check-in program for healthcare workers on frontlines of pandemic

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — As the pandemic rages on, one thing is clear: our healthcare workers have been pushed to their limits, dealing with a novel virus, navigating the unknown in the hospital and at home. After five months, a local hospital group is reinstating a program to focus on the mental health of those frontline workers.

With News 8 Thursday, Kim Richard, Chief Nursing Officer at Saint Francis Hospital explains what Schwartz Rounds are and how it supports frontline healthcare workers.

Hear the full interview with Kim Richard, Chief Nursing Officer at Saint Francis Hospital in the video above.

