Local hospitals prepare for coronavirus as cases continue to rise around the world

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– There’s now more than 82,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world. Hospitals in Connecticut are starting to take precautions in case the coronavirus spreads here.

In Waterbury, first responders and representatives from both of the city’s main hospitals have been holding weekly coronavirus prep meetings with the mayor.

Of the 82,000 cases around the world, 60 are here in the U.S. Of those, 15 patients were diagnosed with the virus on U.S. soil.

The number of cases continues to grow worldwide and now were seeing cases pop up in countries for the first time.

In Nigeria, an Italian citizen who was visiting on a business trip showed symptoms a day after landing in the country.

And in New Zealand, they’ve had it’s first confirmed case of the new coronavirus after it was contracted by a person in their 60s who recently returned from Iran.

Meantime, South Korea reported a jump in new cases that pushed its total past 2,000. The hardest-hit country by far remains China, though its daily increases are continuing a downward trend.

Back closer to home, Connecticut paramedics are being trained with new equipment to protect them in case they respond to a patient showing coronavirus symptoms.