Local Irish pub takes a hit this St. Patrick’s Day due to coronavirus pandemic

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– St. Patrick’s Day. A holiday typically filled with cheer and tradition is now in the shadows of the persisting coronavirus pandemic.

Following the tri-statewide restaurant ban halting all dine-in services, local businesses like The Playwright Pub & Restaurant in Hamden are suffering–especially today.

“If this wasn’t going on, everyone would be having a good time,” said owner Eamonn Ryan. “The place would be pretty crowded, we’d have live music and now there’s nobody here.”

Now only able to do takeout and delivery, Eamonn is concerned about how he’s going to sell the hundreds of pounds of corned beef he’s purchased for the holiday.

“March is the busiest month of the year in an Irish restaurant, it’s gone and we’re never gunna get it back,” said Ryan. “We’re doing the best we can with takeout and deliveries but that’s not gunna make it up. It’s just totally devastating.”

And while it could never add up to a packed restaurant, customers are utilizing the takeout option.



“It’s St. Patrick’s Day so I gotta have my corned beef and cabbage,” said Ken Sweeten, a Hamden resident and returning customer to Playwright. “It’s better to be over-precautious now than looking back and thinking you haven’t done enough. It’s in the best interest and safety of everybody.”



The Playwright will continue to offer takeout from 11AM to 6PM and while uncertain for the future, they remain hopeful.

"You gotta be optimistic, see that there's light at the end of the tunnel somewhere," said Ryan. "We just gotta stay strong and everyone stay together and healthy."


















