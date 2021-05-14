Local leaders visit New Haven vaccination clinic to urge parents to get their kids vaccinated

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It is ‘day two’ of children ages 12-15 vaccine eligibility. Just like adults, New Haven leaders are urging kids and parents who still are not vaccinated to get their shot.

Here’s another chance for children ages 12 to 15 in this community to get the Pfizer vaccine. The process is quick and easy. And it’s putting the state and nation one step closer to herd immunity.

When it comes to vaccinations, Connecticut leads the way. CDC data shows more than 70% of people in the state have received their first vaccine, but there’s still work to be done.

“This vaccination clinic is the key to unlocking the future for this community,” said Richard Blumenthal , U.S Senator (D) CT.

Children ages 12 to 15 is the latest group to lineup for the shots. Colby Crane is already praising its benefits.

“You stay safe, you can play sports without worrying. Go to school without worrying,” said 14-year-old Crane.

Today’s clinic is sponsored by Yale New Haven Health Systems. It recognizes why some communities are still struggling to get this extra layer of protection.

“The COVID virus has impacted persons of color disproportionately, so making sure that we’re in areas that these vaccines can be accessible is essential,” said Christopher O’Connor, Pres. Yale New Haven Health System.

It’s also essential the entire family is vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity in this community.

“We are working with all of our vaccine providers,” said Maritza Bond, Dir. Public Health.

“The vaccination is liberating, it is the means to freedom,” said Blumenthal.

And it’s not too late for you to get your vaccination. The Floyd Little Athletic Center is open from Wednesday thru Sunday from 8 am to 8 pm for walk-in vaccinations.