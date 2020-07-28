Local musician says he’s thrilled to be playing outdoor gigs again

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As we continue navigating our way through the pandemic, more changes are being made almost weekly.

Most recently, the state eased up on some of the restrictions previously set in place. Some of the changes include live music at outdoor venues.

Timmy Maia is the lead singer of the band, Timmy Maia Experience. He told News 8 it’s been a challenging few months not performing. He and his band have performed over social media by live streaming.

This past Friday, that all changed when Governor Ned Lamont announced live music at outdoor venues would be one of the changes being made. Other restrictions were also loosened: servers at restaurants will no longer be required to use gloves during their whole shift. Also, hotels will be able to offer nonessential amenities like valet parking.

“There’s still restrictions, but you still get out of the house and listen to live music,” said Maia.

On Monday nights, Maia and his band play at Amarante’s Sea Cliff in New Haven.

The tables stay 6 feet apart, and people are required to wear their face masks if they’re walking around. There’s also no dancing; patrons must stay at their tables.

Even with the restrictions, Maia said he’s just happy to be back performing.

“Music is healing; like I said, it helps…I think people appreciate it more now when things were wide open. People came out and said, ‘Oh yeah, live entertainment!’ But now, there’s limitations. People come out and fill with joy.”

The state also said nonessential businesses have the right to refuse service to anyone not wearing a face mask. The state also mentioned, if an employee at a business tests positive for COVID-19, they recommend that business shut down for 24 hours in order to properly clean and disinfect.