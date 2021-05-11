Local parents, teens react to FDA giving green light to Pfizer’s vaccine for kids ages 12-15

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The FDA has given the green light for Pfizer’s vaccine in kids 12 to 15. But hang tight, we won’ t see vaccine clinics at middle schools just yet.

Many of these parents are already fully vaccinated. But they say they worry about the health of their kids, so this is certainly welcomed news.

Unlike her 12-year-old daughter, Mya, Emy Flores is fully vaccinated. And like many parents, she has mixed emotions about it. Relief and concern.

Related: FDA expands emergency use authorization for Pfizer COVID vaccine for ages 12-15

“My child is at an age that you know they’re out there having fun and they forget to put the mask on so that’s another reason why it’s a good thing for her to have the vaccine,” said Emy Flores, East Hartford.

Mya and students in middle schools across America are just a few steps away from being able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This week the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency approval for Pfizer’s shot in teens 12 to 15. We got parental approval and went to the source for reaction.

When asked if she wants to get the vaccine, 12-year-old Mya answered, “I might want to so I can be safe and stuff. Like, yeah.”

Yale New Haven Hospital is among places where clinical trials are taking place, finding 100 percent efficacy in teens with no major side effects. Teens we caught up with say this feels like a major step towards the normalcy robbed by the pandemic.

“You feel like you’re not normal no more. You feel like you’re alone now,” said 12-year-old Shirley Moreila. “I feel a little bit more protected that now we know there’s more vaccine.”

A federal vaccine panel still needs to issue a recommendation. The eligibility age will likely continue to drop in the coming months. All of that: welcomed news for parents.

“It’s going to mutate more and more, so I’m just looking out for her. Trying to keep her safe. Yes it’s scary. The unknown. But in the end I just want to keep her safe,” said Flores.

The federal government still has to work out some kinks so you can’t necessarily register your 12- to 15-year-old for a shot just yet.