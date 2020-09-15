Local rabbi on significance of Rosh Hashanah, how celebration of High Holiday adjusting for pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The COVID-19 pandemic has touched every part of our lives, including holidays. Rosh Hashanah will be celebrated this weekend by millions around the world. One local rabbi joins News 8 to explain the significance of the High Holiday and how celebrations will look different this year.

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, will be celebrated this year starting sundown Friday, Sept. 18, and ending Sunday, Sept. 20 evening.

There will be outdoor services this year around the world to keep worshipers safe.

New Haven Rabbi Mendy Hecht of the Orchard Street Shul of Congregation Beth Israel joined us Monday to talk about the changes.

You can find out more background on the holiday, holiday stories, recipes, and where to find nearby outdoor shofar services here: chabad.org/roshhashanah.

For the full interview, watch the video above.