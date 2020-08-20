‘Love, Life & the Virus’: new documentary captures the pain of the pandemic in a Stamford family’s struggle

(WTNH) — It is a story of complete selflessness. A teacher comes to the rescue for a family in Connecticut in the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining News 8 to talk about this new documentary ‘Love, Life, and the Virus,’ is Oscar Guerra, Assistant Professor of Digital Film/Video Production at UConn in Stamford.

In Guerra’s film, a mother gives birth prematurely to her baby as she is near death from the coronavirus. Her baby cannot go home because the father and the baby’s brother are positive for COVID. The immigrant family from Guatemala is desperate in so many ways, and Luciana Lira, an elementary school teacher in Stamford steps in to take the newborn for weeks as the family tries to steer through so much danger.

To watch the film on FRONTLINE PBS click here.