Low-dose steroid now showing promise against COVID-19, new results on Remdesivir trials

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Infectious disease specialists at Yale are on top of the latest medications to treat patients with COVID-19. The newest drug that is showing promise is currently on the market for other purposes.

Dexamethasone – widely available and inexpensive – is a low-dose steroid that could prove to be a major breakthrough in the battle against COVID-19.

“Dexamethasone, which is a very widely available steroid, that has been shown by some researchers in the United Kingdom to have quite a significant mortality benefit for patients who have severe COVID,” says Dr.Onyema Ogbuagu, a Yale Medicine infectious disease doctor and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine.

Dr. Ogbuagu says the drug was successful in patients who were on supplemental oxygen. The study results are from a news release by the authors. They still need to be peer-reviewed so there is only cautious optimism at this point from the medical community. Dr. Ogbuagu says if the results do prove to be accurate “It’s a game-changer as it is the first medication that’s shown to have an effect on mortality.”

Another positive would be that the drug is easy to get.

Dexamethasone has been around for a long couple of years and widely available, very cheap and accessable, it’s exciting to see that even a low dose of the drug could have such a profound impact outcomes,” says Dr. Ogbuagu.

He also shared new information on his Remdesivir trials and mildly ill coronavirus patients.

“Remdesiveer has done great. We do know that the results from the trials show that it shortened the time to clinical improvement for those who had severe disease, and we’re just about to, soon to release the data on those who have mild to moderate disease also showing some positive outcomes,” says Dr. Ogbuagu.