Lt. Gov stops by vaccine clinic held for medical professionals, first responders in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– More medical professionals will be getting that COVID shot Monday, including firefighters, EMS crews, and school nurses.

Last week Moderna’s vaccine went to 21 local health departments. West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District got 500 doses Wednesday. Now, we’re getting a look at plans for distribution.

Health workers and nursing home residents were first. Next up is the 1A category: paramedics, school nurses, other so called “health heroes” like firefighters who also provide medical care.

There are about several hundred in both West Hartford and Bloomfield. This center serves both towns. They’re doing vaccine clinics at direction of Governor Ned Lamont and his vaccine advisory committee.

Clinics will ultimately rollout to employees and residents. They’re preparing to begin vaccinations for emergency medical personnel and first responders next.

“We want to make sure that we are getting the message out that those who are the highest risk – our nursing home residents and health workers – get vaccinated first,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

“We’re excited that we can provide some relief for this pandemic and hopefully help our residents, our schools, get to the new normal,” said Bloomfield Mayor Suzette DeBeatham-Brown.

Up next, they’ll be putting on vaccine clinics for the 1B group. Essential workers and people over 75.