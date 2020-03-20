Madison teacher says she, her 77-year-old mother and niece are stuck in Peru because of the coronavirus travel ban

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A teacher from Madison and two other members of her family are stranded abroad because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They’re desperately trying to figure out how to get back to the United States under the just-announced international travel ban.

Katie de Chabert and her 77-year old mom and her niece are in Cusco, Peru.

They planned this trip of a lifetime following the death of her father last July.

They registered with the U.S. embassy before they left on the trip.

However, when officials in Peru decided to shut down the country because of the coronavirus abruptly, they only were given four hours to get to an airport and out of the country — which was impossible because of where they were located.

They want the government to get them home to their families.

“The case is that the U.S. embassy did not alert us in time,” she told News 8. “They had advance notice; we did not. The news was shared in Peru the day before the U.S. embassy in Peru shared it with us, so we’re stuck, no fault of our own.”

There are at least 1,100 Americans in Peru — 600 in Cusco, 500 in Lima de Chabert told News 8.

“We left thinking that this was a safe place. There’s nothing on the embassy website; you can look now, there’s no alert. It was fine to leave, we kept a close eye…We’re really hoping that the state department and the embassy will step in and help all the Americans come out, get back to the country safely.”

Armed guards are now patrolling the streets outside their hotel, and they have a curfew.

They’ve been communicating with senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy to help them get out, but they’re worried they will get stuck in Peru for the duration of the pandemic, which could be months.

De Chabert has three school-aged children and husband in Madison, and she said she misses them very much.