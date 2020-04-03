MakeHaven members making DIY PPE for hospital workers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People around Connecticut continue to amaze us with their kindness and their willingness to help others during this pandemic. Now, a group of do-it-yourselfers (DIY) is making sure no one working at a hospital goes unprotected.

It’s hard to sit at home and hear about how the people on the front lines fighting the coronavirus outbreak aren’t equipped with enough of the tools they need to stay safe. So, members of MakeHaven wanted to do what they do best — make. Now they’re sending personal protective equipment (PPE) to the people who need it most

“Everyone is just trying to figure out, what can we do with all of our making and innovation skills,” said Kate Cebick of MakeHaven. “We’re trying to save lives.”

It’s DIY PPE, and they’re doing it all, from hand-sewn masks to protective face shields.

“[Yale New Haven Hospital] goes through a stunning number of face shields each day,” said Joel Greenwood of the MakeHaven COVID-19 response project.

“We’re working directly with doctors, addressing their needs and getting the skills behind it to make it happen,” said Cebick.

MakeHaven’s space is has been closed to the public for weeks, but a small number of people have been using their equipment, like laser cutters and 3D printers. They’re even able to make ventilators.

“Everyone is kind of feeling this; everyone I work with is saying, ‘What can I do to help,'” said Cebick. “I think a lot of people are feeling a little confused and a little lost and they want to find a way they can be actively doing something.”

You can find the blueprints for gear on MakeHaven’s website. The organization is also taking donations to assist with this project.