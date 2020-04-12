Live Now
Capitol Report with guests Sen. Murphy, CT Treasurer Wooden and Hartford HealthCare Pres./CEO Flaks

Man arrested after deliberately coughing on hospital staff at St.Mary’s, claims he tested positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A patient at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury was arrested Saturday after deliberately coughing on hospital staff after telling them he tested positive for the highly-contagious coronavirus.

Saturday at 9:20 p.m. the Waterbury Police Department was called to St. Mary’s Hospital to investigate a public disturbance.

Police report, a patient was not following rules and instructions from nurses and hospital staff to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to police, Robert Gordon, 30, at one point began to argue with hospital staff, took off his disposable face mask, and began to cough deliberately upon/toward hospital staff.

Gordon reportedly told hospital staff he had tested positive for COVID-19 in New York.

Gordon was arrested and charged with breach of peace. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

East Haven mayor demands state action as coronavirus deaths rise in local nursing home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "East Haven mayor demands state action as coronavirus deaths rise in local nursing home"

Grand Avenue Bridge in New Haven closing for renovations starting Monday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Avenue Bridge in New Haven closing for renovations starting Monday"

Single-car crash under investigation after fatality in Waterbury

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Single-car crash under investigation after fatality in Waterbury"

CT churches seeing economic hardships after coronavirus halts services

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT churches seeing economic hardships after coronavirus halts services"

Young songwriter sings about the struggles of social distancing

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Young songwriter sings about the struggles of social distancing"

Waterbury religious leaders to hold virtual Easter mass for community on 'Holy Land'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury religious leaders to hold virtual Easter mass for community on 'Holy Land'"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss