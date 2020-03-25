Man plays tic-tac-toe with 92-year-old grandmother on window outside Cheshire assisted living facility

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — “I thought of a unique way to go hang out with my grandma,” said Erik Nisson.

Nisson, a Wallingford native, is making good use of an unexpected visit back home.

The man now lives in Manhattan and works for marketing company Momentum Worldwide. Like many during this pandemic, Nisson has been sent from his office to work from home — the perfect opportunity to visit his 92-year-old grandmother.

Although he can’t be near her because of the heightened risk older individuals face during the coronavirus outbreak, he still found a way to spend time with her.

“I feel so bad that some of the elderly folks have to be pretty much isolated during this time with their loved ones,” he said.

His grandmother, Patricia McGalliard, lives at an assisted living facility in Cheshire, and last week, Nisson made the best of the situation.

“[I] got some markers and started drawing on the window,” Nisson said.

The two played tic-tac-toe and hangman.

“So, we went with tac-tac-toe for about five or six games. I may have let her win on the last one just to get her confidence up. Then, we switched over to hangman. She was an English teacher for 50 years in the Hamden, North Haven school systems. She loves vocabulary and words and reading, so I thought this is probably more up her alley.”

And spending time with family is right up Nisson’s alley.

“Trying to spread that to her; bring her a laugh, bring her a smile,” he said.

Not only is Nisson playing games with his grandmother, but he’s becoming a student of this former teacher.

“We’re actually doing some knitting lessons as well through the glass. Figure I can pick up a little bit of a hobby; it gives her a lot of joy. She does it every day.”