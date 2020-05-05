Masks for Citizens manufactures face masks in Madison to protect the public from COVID-19

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — The owner of a manufacturing company in Madison shifted his production when the COVID-19 pandemic began to make sturdy face masks to protect the public from the virus.

A few months ago, John Rexroad shifted part of his netting manufacturing company in Madison and started making facemasks for his new company, Masks for Citizens.

They’ve churned out thousands of them to protect people from the transmission of the highly-contagious COVID-19.

“It’s about getting masks to the public, it’s about helping those in need, and it’s about filling that,” said President & CEO of Masks for Citizens John Rexroad.

“The driving force,” he explained, “was that knowing people were in need. With my wife being the kidney transplant patient, I know there are a lot of people in need. I knew the elderly people needed to be protected.”

Each mask is made with 3 layers of cotton and it’s adjustable and washable. For each $7 mask sold, another one is donated to a worthy cause of the purchaser’s choice.

Rexroad said, “It’s also important to me to have charities receive masks as I’m doing this.”

Before you buy any reusable mask, health experts recommend they should be made with thick material for protection. Also, make sure it fits tightly and covers your nose and mouth, and always remember to wash it after using it.

Back in Madison, Rexroad is happy to help during the pandemic in this way and craft them right in Connecticut.

Rexroad said, “I’m concerned with the imports coming into the country putting us so vulnerable. So, it’s important to me that I’m using a domestic, made in America product and it’s a national outreach. Not just a state outreach.”

To learn more about Masks for Citizens: https://masksforcitizens.com/#