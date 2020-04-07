‘Masks for Heroes’ donates nearly 500K face masks throughout state to those on front lines

(WTNH) — The need for more personal protective equipment is getting a big boost from the group, ‘Masks for Heroes,’ and the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven.

Since March 30, Masks for Heroes has sourced, bought and distributed nearly 500,000 protective masks for hospital workers, police, fire, nursing home and other caretakers in 125 towns across Connecticut.

Masks for Heroes is looking to expand their efforts as the pandemic continues. You can donate to the cause on their website, www.masksforheroesct.org. A $3.75 donation can supply five masks.

You can also send over a check. Checks made payable to Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, can be mailed to 360 Amity Road, Woodbridge CT 06525, Attention: Masks for Heroes.