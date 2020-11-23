Masks required at all gyms in CT starting Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some new rules regarding all gyms in Connecticut go into effect Monday.

The Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) is requiring all gyms and fitness centers in the state to require people to wear masks while inside — no exceptions.

Any group fitness classes, dance studios, yoga and martial arts centers must roll back to 25% capacity, which had initially been at 50%.

People must maintain a minimum 6 feet when inside.

Team sports or group training must be kept to four people or fewer.

All sporting activities except for collegiate and professional have been paused until Jan. 19, 2021. Teams that view themselves as professional must obtain approval from DECD.

All scrimmages, competitions, camps, clinics and tournaments including all interscholastic, pick-up games and other informal athletic activities are also prohibited.

More guidance can be found on the state’s website.