Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens at Central High School in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A mass vaccination clinic is now open at Central High School in Bridgeport.

The vaccine clinic is open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays by appointment only. Appointments will only be offered during the following times:

• Monday – 9:00am-4:30pm • Tuesday – 11:30am-7:00pm • Thursday – 9:00am-4:30pm

Those currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine include healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents, medical first responders, and individuals age 65 and older.

To schedule an appointment, if you have a MyChartPLUS account already, log in, go to “Visits” or “Appointments” and choose a Hartford HealthCare vaccine clinic location. If you do NOT have a MyChartPLUS account, you can set one up on the MyChartPLUS.org .

If you need help making an appointment or prefer to schedule it by phone, call the Hartford HealthCare Access Center at 833.943.5721. For more information and scheduling help visit Hartfordhealthcare.org/vaccine.