Massachusetts added to Connecticut COVID-19 Travel Advisory list

by: WTNH.com Staff

(WTNH) — Connecticut has expanded its COVID-19 travel advisory Tuesday; Massachusetts is now on the list.

If you enter the Bay State, you have to quarantine or get a negative COVID-19 test result.

California and Pennsylvania were also added Tuesday night. There are now 40 states and two territories on the list.

Rhode Island and New Jersey would also be on there if not for an agreement Governor Ned Lamont has with the governors of those states. No matter how high cases climb, Rhode Island, New Jersey, and New York will not be added to the travel advisory.

